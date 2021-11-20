Six plays later, Davis broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run and, after holding Middle Tennessee to a three-and-out, Watson scored from the 4. The big play in that drive was Hayden Wolff’s 60-yard pass to Ali Jennings on first down.
The Blue Raiders cut the gap to 24-17 when Jaylin Lane caught a 26-yard TD pass from Nicholas Vattiato with four minutes left, and had one more chance but Brad Anderson fumbled with 2:23 remaining.
Jason Henderson forced the fumble, Devin Brandt-Epps recovered and ODU ran out the clock.
