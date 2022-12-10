Old Dominion takes home win streak into matchup with Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4)
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Old Dominion.
Julien Soumaoro is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.6 points for Gardner-Webb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.