Old Dominion takes home win streak into matchup with Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -4; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Gardner-Webb trying to continue its six-game home winning streak. The Monarchs are 5-0 on their home court. Old Dominion is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 5.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Old Dominion.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.6 points for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

