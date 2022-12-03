Old Dominion takes on Norfolk State, aims for 5th straight home win

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4)
The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Stanley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Old Dominion.
Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for Norfolk State.
