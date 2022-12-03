Old Dominion takes on Norfolk State, aims for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -7; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Norfolk State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Monarchs have gone 3-0 at home. Old Dominion scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Stanley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Old Dominion.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for Norfolk State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article