Old Dominion takes road win streak into matchup with James Madison

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Monarchs take on James Madison. The Dukes have gone 8-2 at home. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt scoring 81.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Monarchs have gone 8-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is fifth in the Sun Belt giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Takal Molson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Mekhi Long is averaging 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

