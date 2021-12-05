Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane won their final three games of the season to reach a bowl. They’ve averaged 436 yards a game, second behind undefeated Cincinnati in the AAC.
LAST TIME
The teams have never played before.
BOWL HISTORY
Old Dominion: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, second time reaching the FBS postseason.
Tulsa: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 23rd bowl appearance in school history.
___
