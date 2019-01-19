NORFOLK, Va. — Ahmad Caver had 19 points, eight assists and four steals, B.J. Stith scored 17 with four 3-poitners and Old Dominion beat Southern Miss 78-60 on Saturday.

The Monarchs have claimed victory in 12 of their last 14 games.

Xavier Green added 13 points and five assists for Old Dominion (14-5, 4-2 Conference USA). The Monarchs hit 10 of 26 from 3-point range, 10 of 20 at the free-throw line and outrebounded Southern Miss 45-32.

The Monarchs ended the first half on a 25-7 run for a 40-29 lead after connecting on 7 of 16 from distance.

Tyree Griffin scored 20 points and dished out seven assists for Southern Miss (11-8, 3-4). Tim Rowe added 11 points and Leonard Harper-Baker grabbed 14 rebounds.

It was Southern Miss’s eighth road game in its last 10 contests.

