Old Dominion visits Troy on 4-game road slide

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Monarchs face Troy. The Trojans are 4-1 on their home court. Troy is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

