Old foes meet as Boise State hosts Fresno State for MW title

The Mountain West championship is on the line when the Broncos and Bulldogs meet for the second time this season. Boise State beat Fresno State 40-20 on Oct. 8 on the blue turf, but there were significantly different characters at play in that matchup. Most notably, Fresno State was without safety Evan Williams and quarterback Jake Haener in the first meeting. The Bulldogs started Logan Fife at QB against the Broncos and he struggled going 14 of 25 passing with two interceptions. In his five games since returning, Haener has 13 touchdown passes against two interceptions and has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of the five games. Boise State has been led by QB Taylen Green, who is 7-1 since taking over the starting role.