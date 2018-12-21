NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Breein Tyree made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Mississippi coach Kermit Davis earned a 74-56 win over Middle Tennessee in his first game against his former team Friday night.

Davis went a program-best 332-188 in his 16 seasons with the Blue Raiders, leading them to three NCAA Tournaments and six regular-season or postseason conference titles.

Ole Miss (9-2) has won six straight games while Middle Tennessee (3-9) has lost eight in a row.

Bruce Stevens added 12 points for the Rebels (9-2). Dominik Olejniczak, a 7-foot center from Poland, chipped in 10 points.

Antonio Green led Middle Tennessee (3-9) with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Reggie Scurry added 13 points and Jayce Johnson had 12. The Blue Raiders hit just 19 of 56 shots from the floor for a 34 percent clip.

Middle Tennessee had won six of the previous seven against Ole Miss.



Mississippi guard Blake Hinson (0) reaches for the ball between Middle Tennessee forward James Hawthorne (4) and guard Jayce Johnson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 74-56. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels continued their hot streak, relying on Tyree’s outside shooting.

Middle Tennessee: The slumping Blue Raiders hung with the Rebels during most of the first half until their offense faded away under first-year coach Nick McDevitt.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Visits Rhode Island on Dec. 30 in final tune-up for Conference USA play.

Ole Miss: Hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 29 in final game before Southeastern Conference competition.

