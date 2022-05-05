Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract running through 2026 after leading the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament in 15 years.
Ole Miss won 10 Southeastern Conference games and had its best league finish since 1993. A No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press poll on Jan. 24 was the Rebels’ first appearance since 2007.
Center Shakira Austin became the highest drafted Ole Miss player when she was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in the April WNBA draft.
