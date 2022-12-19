Ole Miss faces North Alabama after Murrell's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the North Alabama Lions after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 63-55 victory over the Temple Owls. The Rebels have gone 6-1 in home games. Ole Miss scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Lions are 2-5 on the road. North Alabama is third in the ASUN with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals. Amaree Abram is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

