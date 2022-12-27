Texas Tech going for win No. 8, plays Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

Ole Miss got wins over Texas Tech in the 1986 and 1998 Independence bowls and the 2009 Cotton Bowl. … The last meeting between these teams was also at NRG Stadium, where the Rebels got a 47-27 victory to open the 2018 season. … Ole Miss is in a bowl game for the third straight season under coach Lane Kiffin. … The Rebels rank third in the nation by averaging 261.6 yards rushing a game. … Ole Miss averages 491.3 yards a game, which is the fifth-highest in school history. … The Rebels rank second in the SEC by converting 47.7 % of their third-down attempts. … RB Zach Evans ranks seventh in the SEC with 899 yards rushing. … WRs Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath are the second pair of teammates in school history to have more than 800 yards receiving in a single season. … OL Jeremy James hasn’t allowed a sack in 387 pass blocking snaps. … Texas Tech is led by first-year coach Joey McGuire. ... Texas Tech has won 10 of its last 14 bowl games. … The Red Raiders are in a bowl game for consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13. … Texas Tech is making its fifth appearance in the Texas Bowl. … Texas Tech converted 28 of 46 fourth-down attempts this season. … WR Jerand Bradley leads Texas Tech with 656 yards receiving. … LB Krishon Merriweather leads the Red Raiders with 104 tackles. … The Red Raiders will be without star OLB Tyree Wilson after he declared for the NFL draft following a November foot injury.