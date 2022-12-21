Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator.
“We could not be more excited to add Allen’s leadership to our team,” Carter said. “Going back to our time together at OMAF, I know firsthand the type of person and leader that Allen is, and he represents everything that you want in your administration.”
Auburn’s first Black athletic director, Greene resigned in August with five months left in his initial five-year deal. He is also a former Buffalo AD.
