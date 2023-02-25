Ole Miss hosts LSU after Williams' 35-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-18, 2-13 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -4.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the Ole Miss Rebels after K.J. Williams scored 35 points in LSU’s 84-77 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Rebels are 6-9 in home games. Ole Miss has an 8-16 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 2-13 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Rebels and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

