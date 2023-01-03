Ole Miss hosts Sears and No. 7 Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -12.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 78-67 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 in home games. Alabama is 9-2 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 0-1 in SEC play. Ole Miss scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article