Ole Miss hosts Temple after Murrell's 21-point performance

Temple Owls (6-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays the Temple Owls after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 72-61 loss to the UCF Knights. The Rebels have gone 5-1 at home. Ole Miss averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Temple is sixth in the AAC allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Amaree Abram is shooting 48.2% and averaging 10.1 points for Ole Miss.

Hysier Miller is averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

