Ole Miss' Joiner, La Salle's Clark transfer to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State is adding Mississippi transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark.
Clark is a 6-8 fourth-year junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds last season as the Explorers’ No. 2 scorer.
Joiner and Clark join a Wolfpack roster in flux with leading scorers Dereon Seabron (17.3) and Terquavion Smith (16.3) testing the NBA draft waters and No. 3 scorer Jericole Hellems (13.7) out of eligibility.
