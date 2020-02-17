SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Pinson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rebels are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 12-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 73.7.

TIGHTENING UP: Mississippi’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

