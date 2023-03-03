Ole Miss visits Missouri after Murrell's 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (22-8, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the Missouri Tigers after Matthew Murrell scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 69-61 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 15-3 at home. Missouri has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 3-14 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Murrell is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

