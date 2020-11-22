Central Arkansas (0-0) vs. Mississippi (0-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi begins its season by hosting the Central Arkansas Bears. Central Arkansas went 10-21 last year and finished ninth in the Southland, while Mississippi ended up 15-17 and finished 12th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.8 points per game last year. The Rebels offense put up 71.2 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. Central Arkansas went 0-10 against non-conference schools last season.

