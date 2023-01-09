Ole Miss Rebels take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers on 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (12-3, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss looks to break its four-game losing streak when the Rebels play No. 22 Auburn. The Rebels are 6-3 in home games. Ole Miss ranks seventh in the SEC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Daeshun Ruffin averaging 5.0.

The Tigers are 2-1 in SEC play. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 9.7.

The Rebels and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruffin is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Broome is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

