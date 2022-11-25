Ole Miss Rebels take on the Siena Saints

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (3-2) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints and the Ole Miss Rebels square off in Orlando, Florida. The Rebels are 5-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Myles Burns leads the Rebels with 6.0 boards.

The Saints have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Siena is fifth in the MAAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Ole Miss.

McCollum is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 15.6 points for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article