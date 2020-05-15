He started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State’s career list.
White is the second graduate transfer to join the Rebels for next season, joining former Rider player Dimencio Vaughn.
