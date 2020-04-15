Vaughn received a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury nine games into his freshman season.
He averaged in double digits scoring each of the next three seasons, scoring 1,239 points while shooting 47.4% from the floor at Rider.
Vaughn led Callaway High School to a Mississippi state championship in 2015.
Ole Miss also signed another transfer in former Samford forward Robert Allen, who averaged 12.0 points per game over the past two seasons.
