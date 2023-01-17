Ole Miss takes on South Carolina, aims to stop 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -6.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss heads into the matchup against South Carolina after losing six straight games. The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 at home. South Carolina allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Rebels are 0-5 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

