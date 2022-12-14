Ole Miss takes on UCF, seeks 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (7-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -6.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts UCF trying to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights play their first true road game after going 7-2 to start the season. UCF ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Darius Johnson averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Ole Miss.

Taylor Hendricks averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. CJ Kelly is averaging 9.9 points for UCF.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

