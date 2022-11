BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks after Matthew Murrell scored 25 points in Ole Miss’ 70-58 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 10-8 at home. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.