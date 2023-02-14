Ole Miss visits Florida after Castleton's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (10-15, 2-10 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-12, 6-6 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the Ole Miss Rebels after Colin Castleton scored 25 points in Florida’s 88-80 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators are 8-4 on their home court. Florida averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Rebels have gone 2-10 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Gators and Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richard is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 10.2 points. Castleton is averaging 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.3 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

