Ole Miss visits Hill and Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC)
The Rebels are 1-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.
Myles Burns is averaging 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.
Rebels: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.
