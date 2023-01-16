Ole Miss visits South Carolina on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss will try to end its four-game road slide when the Rebels play South Carolina. The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. South Carolina is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels are 0-5 in conference matchups. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks and Rebels square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

