Ole Miss wins first game without Davis, beats LSU 82-69

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mississippi won its first game with acting head coach Win Case, beating LSU 82-69 on Saturday night.
Brakefield was 8 of 10 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Amaree Abram came off the bench to add 14 points with four 3-pointers for Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13 SEC), which shot 55% (32 of 58) from the field and ended a four-game losing streak. Myles Burns had 12 points and Matthew Murrell scored 11.
Ole Miss built a nine-point halftime lead and had a 72-59 advantage with 4:06 to play. Adam Miller made a 3-pointer and Tyrell Ward converted a three-point play to pull the Tigers to 72-65, but they didn’t get closer.
KJ Williams scored 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead LSU (13-16, 2-14). Miller finished with 15 points and Ward scored nine.
Ole Miss took the lead for good with about five minutes left in the first half and led 35-26 at the break. Brakefield scored 10 points and Abram had two of the Rebels’ five 3-pointers in the half.
Ole Miss hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Tuesday. LSU hosts Missouri on Wednesday.
