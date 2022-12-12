Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)
The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.3.
The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Rice is sixth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Texas.
Travis Evee is averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 16.3 points for Rice.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.