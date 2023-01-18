Olivari leads Rice against North Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the North Texas Mean Green after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice’s 88-81 overtime win against the UTSA Roadrunners. The Mean Green are 6-1 in home games. North Texas leads C-USA in team defense, allowing 54.4 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Owls are 4-3 in C-USA play. Rice is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Advertisement

Olivari is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article