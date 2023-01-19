Olivari leads Rice against North Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -10; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the North Texas Mean Green after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice’s 88-81 overtime victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green are 6-1 on their home court. North Texas is eighth in C-USA shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Tylor Perry shooting 47.0% from 3-point range.

The Owls are 4-3 in conference play. Rice is the C-USA leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.4.

The Mean Green and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 17.6 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Travis Evee is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.6 points. Olivari is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

