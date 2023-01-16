Olivari leads Rice against UTSA after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6 C-USA) San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -6.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Quincy Olivari scored 23 points in Rice’s 83-82 win over the UTEP Miners. The Roadrunners have gone 7-4 in home games. UTSA is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 3-3 in C-USA play. Rice is fourth in C-USA shooting 36.4% from deep. Alem Huseinovic leads the Owls shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Advertisement

Travis Evee averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Olivari is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article