Oliver leads Tennessee Tech over Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Erik Oliver’s 19 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (0-1) were led in scoring by Ray Tyler, who finished with 11 points. Tennessee Wesleyan also got eight points from Peyton West. In addition, Kobe Pride finished with seven points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Tennessee Tech visits Marshall in its next matchup on Monday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.