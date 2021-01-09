B.J. Greenlee had 14 points for the Owls (5-6, 0-2). Jailyn Ingram added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Karlis Silins had 10 points.
The Monarchs improved to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Old Dominion defeated Florida Atlantic 71-67 on Friday.
