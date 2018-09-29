GREELEY, Colo. — Brady Oliveira ran for two touchdowns and North Dakota beat Northern Colorado 38-13 on Saturday.

Oliveira had 123 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Fighting Hawks (3-2). James Johannesson led with 141 yards on 22 carries. Nate Ketteringham ran for two touchdowns and had 123 yards passing.

Brady Leach kicked a 37-yard field goal to cap North Dakota’s 71-yard opening drive and the Fighting Hawks led the rest of the game.

Ketteringham ran for his first touchdown from five yards out early in the second quarter, Oliveira had a 15-yard dash for a score late in the half, and Ketteringham notched his second TD from two yards just before halftime.

The Fighting Hawks outgained Northern Colorado 474-201 yards.

Conor Regan had 99 yards and a touchdown passing for the Bears (0-5). He took over in the second half from Keaton Mott, who started the game.

