Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles’ two-point conversion try was no good.

North Carolina Central (9-2) started at its own 28-yard line on what would be the game’s final drive. The Eagles made four first downs — converting once on fourth down — and reached the Tennessee Tech 19-yard line. With time running out, Olivo made his third field goal of the game.