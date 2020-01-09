Dwayne Morgan scored 13, also off the bench, as the Thunderbirds’ reserves outscored Idaho State’s 36-16. Despite being outrebounded 34-29, Southern Utah (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky) committed just six turnovers and shot 26 of 53 (49.1%).
Chier Maker led Idaho State (5-7, 2-1) with 15 points and Lyle Sutton scored 10 off the bench.
___
