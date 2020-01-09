Southern Utah built a 20-6 lead almost nine minutes in before the Bengals outscored them 23-13 and trailed 33-29 at halftime.

Austin Smellie’s 3-pointer for Idaho State with 12:34 left ended a nearly four-minute scoring drought for both teams and the Bengals trailed 39-35. But Southern Utah regrouped and outscored Idaho State 21-11 over the next 6-1/2 minutes and led by double digits the rest of the way.