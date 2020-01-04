Omaha trailed 41-33 at halftime and fell behind by eight early in the second half. Gibson and Ruffin made two 3-pointers each in a 12-3 run that gave the Mavericks a 61-57 lead with 7:49 to go.

Oral Roberts was within one point, 66-65, after a layup by Emmanuel Nzekwesi with 3:15 to go but the Golden Eagles managed only two free throws by Kevin Obanor the rest of the way.

AD

Kevin Obanor had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 0-2). Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

AD

Nebraska Omaha plays at North Dakota on Wednesday. Oral Roberts faces North Dakota State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD