Omaha faces Montana State on 3-game skid

Omaha Mavericks (3-7) at Montana State Bobcats (5-5) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -11.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Omaha heads into the matchup with Montana State as losers of three games in a row. The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Montana State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mavericks have gone 0-6 away from home. Omaha is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Montana State.

JJ White averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for Omaha.

