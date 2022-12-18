Omaha hosts Mullins and Denver

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (9-3) at Omaha Mavericks (4-8) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Omaha Mavericks after Justin Mullins scored 23 points in Denver’s 85-74 victory over the Colorado Christian Cougars. The Mavericks are 2-1 on their home court. Omaha is ninth in the Summit scoring 66.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Pioneers have gone 3-2 away from home. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 8.8.

The Mavericks and Pioneers face off Monday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.4 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Pioneers. Mullins is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

