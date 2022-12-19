Omaha hosts Mullins and Denver

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (9-3) at Omaha Mavericks (4-8) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Omaha Mavericks after Justin Mullins scored 23 points in Denver’s 85-74 win over the Colorado Christian Cougars. The Mavericks are 2-1 in home games. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 30.5% from downtown, led by Kyle Luedtke shooting 87.5% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 3-2 on the road. Denver ranks seventh in college basketball scoring 42.2 points per game in the paint led by Touko Tainamo averaging 10.0.

The Mavericks and Pioneers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luedtke is shooting 87.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.7 points. Marquel Sutton is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists. Mullins is shooting 59.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

