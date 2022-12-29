Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 in home games. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit in team defense, giving up 76.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 in conference play. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanover averaging 5.3.

The Mavericks and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Max Abmas is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vanover is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

