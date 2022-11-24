Omaha Mavericks square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-4) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Omaha Mavericks square off in Niceville, Florida. The Mavericks have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Omaha is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.8 points for Omaha.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 9.8 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article