Pile grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and scored 13 points and Zach Thornhill scored 16 and made all eight of his free throw attempts. The Mavericks owned a 51-36 rebounding advantage though committed 20 turnovers to just seven for Montana. It was Omaha’s second win in its last seven.

Sayeed Pridgett led Montana (4-7) with a career-high 32 points. Yagizahn Selcuk and Josh Vazquez each scored 14 points and Kyle Owens 12.

The Grizzles have lost three of four and are winless (0-6) on the road.

