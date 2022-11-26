Omaha plays Southern

Southern Jaguars (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-4)
TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 31.7% for Omaha.
Bryson Etienne is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. P.J. Byrd is averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.