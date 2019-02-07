SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Zach Jackson tossed in 27 points, Mitchell Hahn hit a big 3-pointer and scored 21 and KJ Robinson added 20 points and seven assists to help Omaha rally past South Dakota 107-102 in overtime on Thursday night at neutral-site Sanford Pentagon.

Omaha took a 40-33 lead into halftime, but the Coyotes battled back and took an 82-77 lead on two Triston Simpson free throws with 47 seconds left in regulation. Jackson nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go to pull the Mavericks (14-9, 8-2 Summit League) within 83-82. Simpson made two more free throws before Hahn scored on a layup to keep it a one-point game. Simpson sank two foul shots with 15 seconds left, but Hahn buried a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 87.

Matt Pile scored six points of his 11 points for Omaha in the extra period and his 3-point play with 2:27 remaining gave the Mavericks a 95-90 lead. The Coyotes (9-14, 3-7) would get no closer.

Stanley Umude finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double for South Dakota. Simpson also scored 24, sinking 11 of his 13 foul shots.

The two teams combined for 57 fouls and 82 free throws.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.