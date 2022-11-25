Omaha takes on UL Monroe

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-4) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks in Niceville, Florida. The Mavericks are 1-4 in non-conference play. Omaha is third in the Summit with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.4.

The Warhawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 9.4 points for Omaha.

Tyreke Locure is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for UL Monroe.

